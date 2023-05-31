Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 348,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 790,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $553.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

