Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Announces $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Linde has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $15.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $354.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.57 and its 200-day moving average is $342.76. The company has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

