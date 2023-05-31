Liquity USD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $281.34 million and $2.01 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,882,384 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

