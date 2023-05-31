LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

