LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
