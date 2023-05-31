LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Shares Down 3.7%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.30. 3,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.
LMP Automotive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 227.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
