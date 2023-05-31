Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 23,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

