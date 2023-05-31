Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 23,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
