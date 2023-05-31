Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 23,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

