Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 55,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 983,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

