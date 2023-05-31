M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MDC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

