Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Increased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,633,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,714. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Macy’s



Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

