Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

