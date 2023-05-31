Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $341,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 149,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,548. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

