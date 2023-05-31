ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 369,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
