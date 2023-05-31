ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 369,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

