MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of MarineMax worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 141,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $611.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

