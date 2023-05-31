Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.62.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE MMC opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

