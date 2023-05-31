Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $349.60 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00016221 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $349.60 million and $105.45 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.