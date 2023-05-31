Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $226,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.