McDonald’s Co. (MCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.92 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.36. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

