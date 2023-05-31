McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $510,573.70 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nancy Avila also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58.

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.84. 2,209,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

