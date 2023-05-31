Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. 2,967,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

