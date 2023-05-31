MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Emerging Variant Capital Management LP

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 93.5% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $846,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,236.05. 126,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

