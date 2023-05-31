Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mercantile Bank worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

