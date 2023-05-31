Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,941 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $637,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 492,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 749,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 4,490,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.