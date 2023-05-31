Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $108,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 749,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,109,000 after buying an additional 331,196 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,550,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,810. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
