Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,150 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortive Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 279,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
