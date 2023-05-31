Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 19,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,150. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

