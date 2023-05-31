Michael J. Arougheti Sells 68,603 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 68,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $5,819,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,984,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. 1,305,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

