Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Momentive Global by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock remained flat at $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,128. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

