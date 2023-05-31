Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 177745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

