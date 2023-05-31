MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,552 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $217,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,782. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

