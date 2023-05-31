M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

