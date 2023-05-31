M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.