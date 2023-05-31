M&T Bank Corp Has $12.41 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,702,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

