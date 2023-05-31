M&T Bank Corp Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

