M&T Bank Corp Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

