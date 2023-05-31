M&T Bank Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of Hubbell worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $289.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day moving average is $246.45.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

