M&T Bank Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2,322.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AGCO by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,598,000 after buying an additional 353,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,165,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

