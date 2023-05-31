M&T Bank Corp Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.69 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

