M&T Bank Corp Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 652.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

