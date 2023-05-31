M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,546 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

