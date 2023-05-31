M&T Bank Corp Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

