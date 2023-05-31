Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 644,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,524,125 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

