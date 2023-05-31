Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Navigator by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,190. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

