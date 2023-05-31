Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Nayax Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $11,667,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

