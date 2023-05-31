NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $48.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00051895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,050,576 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 911,050,576 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.5754404 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,940,143.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.