NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.24.

NTAP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $293,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

