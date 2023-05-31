NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-$1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,324,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,752. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

