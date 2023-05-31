Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 229,514 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,514 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Progressive worth $502,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

PGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.