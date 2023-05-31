Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 523,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $304,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. 4,272,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,778. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.