Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $380.41 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $380,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,746,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,647. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

